Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit near Willow Lawn

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle near Willow Lawn.
Henrico County responded at about 6 p.m. to the 5200 block of West Broad Street, which was closed for about 90 minutes as officers investigated.
No one in the vehicle was hurt, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.
