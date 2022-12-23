 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who is sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit near Willow Lawn

  • 0

Wind chills below zero Friday evening and Saturday morning. Sunny and cold on Christmas Day.

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle near Willow Lawn. 

Henrico County responded at about 6 p.m. to the 5200 block of West Broad Street, which was closed for about 90 minutes as officers investigated. 

No one in the vehicle was hurt, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientific accomplishments of 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News