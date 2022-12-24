 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian struck, killed by van on Route 1 in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County police

 Mark Bowes

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday night while crossing the 6400 block of Route 1 in Chesterfield County, police said. The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was hit shortly before 10:30 p.m. while running west across the road’s southbound lanes.

The 6400 block is located just south of Chippenham Parkway. The road features two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes with a wide grassy median between them.

The vehicle was a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

There have been 130 fatal car crashes this year involving pedestrians, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. That’s the highest number in at least eight years.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

