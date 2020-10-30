Peer recovery specialist seeks to help LGBTQIA people struggling with addiction by opening new sober home

Shauntelle Hammonds was homeless five years ago, sleeping along the Richmond Canal Walk, thinking she had nowhere else to go while trying to overcome her addiction to alcohol and drugs.
At the time, Hammonds, who identifies as a Black queer transgender woman, briefly returned to her hometown of Culpeper to stay with family, but felt that she needed to be near her recovery support network in Richmond, even if some of her peers were not always welcoming.
She eventually found a sober living space and managed to succeed in long-term recovery. She endured snide remarks and unwanted advice about hiding her identity. It's something no one should have to put up with from people who are supposed to be committed to helping them in their recovery, she said.
Since that time she described as her turning point, she's seen other people, like her close friend Peter Jason Alvarez, who died of an overdose in 2016, struggle to do the same.
That's why she co-founded Peter's Place this summer, a recovery housing and support organization aimed to help people of color who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex or asexual. "I knew that something had to happen," said Hammonds, 35. "These people deserve the same amount of care and respect as everyone else."
The first residents moved in earlier this month. The single-family, five-bedroom house is in a suburban area just outside of the city. The house is freshly renovated with a manicured lawn, new coats of paint and donated furniture, decorations and art works. There's also a computer in one of the common areas that residents can use and shelves filled with books about addiction, recovery and LGBTQIA activism. Hanging on the second floor wall, there's a printed emergency fire escape plan next to a cloth bag with the overdose reversal drug Narcan. Just in case.
The opening of the new house comes as overdose calls in Virginia have risen more than 40% through the first six months of 2020 - in the Richmond area the rate is even higher, at 65%, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. The deadliest drugs remain opioids, a class of drugs that includes heroin, fentanyl and prescription painkillers.
Though addiction knows no bounds, studies shows that LGBTQ people are often at higher risk of substance use disorder.
Studies cited by the National Alliance on Mental Illness note that the rate is twice as high among lesbian, gay and bisexual adults. Transgender people are at even higher risk - four times more likely to struggle with substance abuse than those who are cisgender, or who identify as the gender assigned to them at birth.
While those populations at higher risk, there are very few recovery programs geared toward meeting their needs. A study the federal National Institute on Drug Abuse cites says just 7% of recovery organizations include specialized services for LGBTQ people.
The agency says studies show that recovery programs are more likely to be effective for them if they focus on potential underlying mental health issues that may be caused by homophobia or transphobia, family rejection, violence and social isolation.
Hammonds said she and other friends have felt that people in some recovery spaces, who are supposed to help them in their recovery, showed little to no sensitivity or grace, reminding them that not everyone in the world is accepting of their existence. Rejection makes it hard, she said, to be vulnerable and speak candidly about their experiences and work through trauma that might be affecting them.
Hammonds said she came out as transgender just a few years ago after she overheard people at a recovery meeting disparaging a transgender person who had been there. In standing up for one of her peers, she made it clear that she wouldn't let anyone put down someone like her. In that moment, she realized she outed herself. It became necessary for her to tell her coworkers and peers who didn't know, she said, to avoid letting anyone expose her truth to tear her down.
"It's hard to completely benefit from those programs or get the full extent of what everyone else is receiving," Hammonds said. "That's why we need more safe spaces that are socially competent and know how to handle different identities and support them."
Alvarez, a gay Latinx man for whom the organization is named, also shared those feelings of rejection in the recovery community, she said.
Hammonds said they became friends when they were both in a homeless shelter. She said people there, who were supposed to help facilitate their recovery, told them to "hide" or "calm down" how they presented themselves.
"We can't. That's who we are as people," she said. "You can't heal me or treat me if you don't look at me as a whole person and treat every element of my identity."
Alvarez died of an overdose about a year after they met.
In his final months, Hammonds felt that she had to distance herself from Alvarez. She said peers and recovery coaches feared that Alvarez was not making enough progress in recovery, and that the two of them might relapse together again if they continued spending time together.
"I felt a lot of shame and guilt," she said. "I felt like I failed [Alvarez], but that also the recovery community as a whole did too by not giving him the support they needed."
The loss of her friend motivated Hammonds to fully dedicate herself to help others in recovery and advocate for change in the recovery community. She became a certified peer recovery specialist and substance abuse counselor assistant, and started working with collegiate recovery organizations and people in the city's jail.
The opportunity to open a recovery housing organization came after she commented in a Facebook recovery group, raising concerns about discrimination against transgender and other queer people, and the lack of specialized services for them in the area. Her words caught the attention of David Rook, president of the Virginia Association of Recovery Residences and owner of True Recovery RVA, a local organization that helps organize sober homes in the area.
Rook, who said he's been interested in trying to meet the needs of marginalized groups within the recovery community, said he reached out to Hammonds. That's when the idea of Hammonds starting an organization and leasing a house from Rook started. "I think this is a good opportunity for everybody to learn from each other and work together," Rook said. "And they really did take the bull by the horns to do this themselves."
Hammonds said residents will generally pay about $150 per week to live at the house, but that scholarships and discounts will be available in some cases. She said there's enough room for eight people, with five spaces still available. All of the residents can also stay as long as they need if they participate in group meetings and demonstrate a good-faith commitment to their recovery.
One of the first people to move into the house was Chad Hause, a friend of both Hammonds and Alvarez who was appointed to manage the house.
Hause, who identifies as gay, said it is an honor to help manage the house named in memory of their mutual friend. He said being put in charge has given him a sense of purpose, and that he's proud of Hammonds for the leadership and determination she's shown.
"I was just telling her the other night, 'Girl, do you remember five or six years ago when we were homeless? Did you ever imagine that you were going to do this? Did you imagine that you would have your own house and literally giving people their lives back?' It was like a surreal moment," Hause said. "It's one thing to talk and dream about something. It's a whole other thing to make it come true."
