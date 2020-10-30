Peer recovery specialist seeks to help LGBTQIA people struggling with addiction by opening new sober home

Rook, who said he's been interested in trying to meet the needs of marginalized groups within the recovery community, said he reached out to Hammonds. That's when the idea of Hammonds starting an organization and leasing a house from Rook started. "I think this is a good opportunity for everybody to learn from each other and work together," Rook said. "And they really did take the bull by the horns to do this themselves."

Hammonds said residents will generally pay about $150 per week to live at the house, but that scholarships and discounts will be available in some cases. She said there's enough room for eight people, with five spaces still available. All of the residents can also stay as long as they need if they participate in group meetings and demonstrate a good-faith commitment to their recovery.

One of the first people to move into the house was Chad Hause, a friend of both Hammonds and Alvarez who was appointed to manage the house.

Hause, who identifies as gay, said it is an honor to help manage the house named in memory of their mutual friend. He said being put in charge has given him a sense of purpose, and that he's proud of Hammonds for the leadership and determination she's shown.

"I was just telling her the other night, 'Girl, do you remember five or six years ago when we were homeless? Did you ever imagine that you were going to do this? Did you imagine that you would have your own house and literally giving people their lives back?' It was like a surreal moment," Hause said. "It's one thing to talk and dream about something. It's a whole other thing to make it come true."