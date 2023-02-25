Virginia’s high school basketball playoffs are in full swing, but one of the weekend’s unique athletic competitions had nothing to do with 3-pointers.

Mickey, a 5-year-old rescue, dominated the competition Saturday en route to winning the inaugural dachshund race at the Pet Expo, the Henrico Humane Society‘s annual fundraising event.

People and pets alike flocked to Richmond Raceway to participate in contests; browse stalls stocked with treats, collars and the like from nearly 60 vendors; and meet the dogs currently available for adoption from the humane society. There was even a table set up for those who could not bring home a live pet to “adopt” a stuffed animal.

In addition to vendor stalls, a “yard sale” table offered discounted items, and a silent auction gave attendees the chance to bid on dog-related art, pet services and restaurant gift cards.

Melissa Golden, the organization’s vice president and event coordinator, got involved with the Henrico Humane Society 25 years ago because of her love of dogs. She has been part of every Pet Expo since the event began in 2000.

Golden said a small handful of the 70 volunteers working Saturday has also been involved with every Pet Expo. Volunteers ranged from those in their 70s and 80s to young children getting their first experience with the event.

“I hope they fall in love with [volunteering], too,” she said.

WTVR anchor Greg McQuade served as master of ceremonies, hosting the dachshund races in addition to competitions for best costume — won by a pair of dachshunds dressed as submarine captains — and prettiest eyes, and an “alumni parade” for dogs previously adopted from the humane society.

Sponsors of the event included Holiday Barn Pet Resorts, Purina and Richmond Family Magazine.

The Henrico Humane Society is an all-volunteer organization that focuses on finding foster homes for dogs and cats around the county, because HHS does not have any shelters.

The Henrico Pet Adoption Center — a no-kill shelter complex off Gayton Road approved last year as part of a $500 million bond referendum — is slated to open as soon as 2025.