Petunia the pug, all dressed up in a pink poodle skirt, was ready for her close-up at the Dog Kissing Booth at the Richmond SPCA on Thursday.

“We get our picture taken every year,” Kimberly Starnes said. She arrived at the Richmond SPCA with her mom, Angela, and her grandmother, Dorothy, and their four dogs: Petunia, Lila and Bambi, two feisty Chihuahua twins, and Daisy Mae, a goldendoodle.

“It’s such a great cause. We come to all the Richmond SPCA events. We got Daisy Mae from the SPCA a few years ago,” Angela Starnes said.

At the Dog Kissing Booth, dog owners bring a $10 donation and get a picture of themselves with their dogs in the booth.

Since 2018, as many as 200 dogs and 500 people have come out for the photo opportunity.

“More than $8,000 has been donated to the Richmond SPCA at our kissing booth events. These funds help us shelter more than 4,000 homeless dogs and cats and to provide programs that help families keep their pets, such as behavior support and low-cost veterinary care,” Tabitha F. Treloar with the Richmond SPCA, said.

Dalton, a Boston terrier, and his best friend Thunder, a tiny shih poo (that’s a shih tzu and toy poodle mix) came out with their owners, Barbara Crowder and Lisa Bowen, to the Dog Kissing Booth to commemorate their “bromance”

“They met at the dog park. They became friends and then we became friends,” Dalton’s mom, Crowder, said. Crowder volunteers regularly at the Richmond SPCA. “It’s such a great organization and I believe in their mission that they’re a no-kill rescue,” Crowder said.

The kissing booth itself came to the Richmond nonprofit in 2017 when Legacy Food Service Alliance was hosting a corporate meeting in Richmond.

“They invited us to bring dogs to a kissing booth during a cocktail reception with donations being made to the Richmond SPCA. At the conclusion, the company matched all the donations, for a gift of more than $2,000, and they gifted us the booth which had been constructed by one of their employees,” Treloar said.

The kissing booth took a COVID-19-hiatus in 2021 and returned last year in an outdoor format. This year, the Dog Kissing Booth moved back indoors to the lobby of the humane center.

Brittany Rose, a pet photographer, was taking pictures of owners and their pets. She offered to donate her services for the event. A former employee and volunteer at the SPCA, Rose and several SPCA volunteers made noises and held treats to get the dogs’ attention for the camera.

“They’re adorable,” Rose said. “I love how their personalities come out in the pictures. And they never think they look bad.”

