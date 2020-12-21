Petersburg City Manager leaving in February, heading back to Texas

Petersburg City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, who took the helm as the city teetered on bankruptcy, is leaving for Duncanville, Texas.

The city of Duncanville, about 20 minutes south of Dallas, has nearly 38,750 residents – about 7,200 more than Petersburg. This is the second time Ferrell-Benavides will take over the reins of a Dallas suburb. She came to Petersburg from Glenn Heights, where she was city manager for two years.

“Duncanville is very different than Petersburg, they are a stable community … so for me going to Duncanville is creating an opportunity [where nothing] needs to be fixed but for someone to care and keep the momentum going,” Ferrell-Benavides said.

Her family will be in Texas to welcome her home. Her husband, mother, grandmother and siblings all live there. Ferrell-Benavides’ Texas home is only 8 miles from her new job.

Her last day with Petersburg will be February 19.

In an October interview, Ferrell-Benavides said she's accomplished her mission of pulling Petersburg from the brink of financial collapse. Her predecessor, William E. Johnson III, was fired over the city’s financial woes.