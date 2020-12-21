Petersburg City Manager leaving in February, heading back to Texas

Petersburg City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, who took the helm as the city teetered on bankruptcy, is leaving for Duncanville, Texas.
The city of Duncanville, about 20 minutes south of Dallas, has nearly 38,750 residents – about 7,200 more than Petersburg. This is the second time Ferrell-Benavides will take over the reins of a Dallas suburb. She came to Petersburg from Glenn Heights, where she was city manager for two years.
“Duncanville is very different than Petersburg, they are a stable community … so for me going to Duncanville is creating an opportunity [where nothing] needs to be fixed but for someone to care and keep the momentum going,” Ferrell-Benavides said.
Her family will be in Texas to welcome her home. Her husband, mother, grandmother and siblings all live there. Ferrell-Benavides’ Texas home is only 8 miles from her new job.
Her last day with Petersburg will be February 19.
In an October interview, Ferrell-Benavides said she's accomplished her mission of pulling Petersburg from the brink of financial collapse. Her predecessor, William E. Johnson III, was fired over the city’s financial woes.
Petersburg ran a deficit of $7.7 million in 2016. Historic sites were shuttered, City Hall positions were slashed, departmental budgets were cut and even funding to the public school system shrank to curb debt. This summer, officials announced the city ended the 2018-19 fiscal year with a roughly $8 million fund balance, its largest in over a decade.
The Duncanville City Council voted 4-3 to approve of hiring Ferrell-Benavides during the Dec. 7 meeting. She is expected to start Feb. 22.
Mayor Barry Gordon and Council members Monte Anderson and Johnette Jameson voted against the hiring with Mayor Pro Tem Don McBurnett and fellow Council members Joe Veracruz, Mark Cooks and Patrick Harvey voting for Ferrell-Benavides. Several Duncanville City Council representatives did not respond to individual requests for comment Monday, others were unavailable.
The former Duncanville city manager Kevin Hugman retired in June after holding the position for five years.
Ferrell-Benavides’ new salary will be $220,000 with an additional $8,000 in deferred compensation and a relocation stipend not to exceed $7,500, according to information shared in a virtual Dec. 7 Duncanville City Council meeting. An automobile will be made available to Ferrell-Benavides or she can use her own and receive mileage reimbursement.
Ferrell-Benavides became a finalist for the position in September. After receiving 40 applications for the position across 18 different states, Ferrell-Benavides was vying for the job against Brian Bosshardt, who recently served as the City Manager of Bedford, Texas until January 2020.
In October, Ferrell-Benavides was a finalist for a city manager job in Evanston, Ill. Like Texas, Ferrell-Benavides is familiar with the Chicago area, having worked there in 1997 as the assistant chief information officer for the City of Chicago before a stint as deputy chief of staff for the Chicago Housing Authority.
She almost left in the fall of 2019 but withdrew from consideration as city manager of Killeen, Texas after the final interview.
Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham said in an interview, “as a Council we are excited for her to make that leapfrog back down to Texas and to get a great job in Texas after [working in] Petersburg.”
“We are so happy for her. Aretha left her family … everyone is in Texas so we knew we had her for a period of time but we never knew when she would leave,” Parham said.
The Council will now be charged with selecting Petersburg's next city manager.
“I have two deputy city managers who are capable of taking the helm,” Ferrell-Benavides said. “They [the City Council] got lots of options to create more stability for the city.”
During her tenure, the council stood by Ferrell-Benavides, she recalled, as she had full autonomy to make tough decisions.
Ferrell-Benavides doesn’t plan on cutting her ties with Petersburg.
“I’m going to miss the people. Petersburg is a community that welcomed and embraced me,” Ferrell-Benavides said.