Petersburg City Public Schools mixes learning with fun this summer for kids

Bracina Hill, director of the Harvest Child Care Center, ran a virtual learning pod of children for the past year. She has noticed kids struggle with phonics, reading and math. Bishop Mary Bonner called the school system to see if there were any summer learning opportunities. The Wave bus now stops at the church once a week.

“Our goal and our pastor’s goal is that we get these kids ready to transition [back to in-person learning],” Hill said.

In the 2018-2019 academic year, Petersburg third graders had the second-lowest passing rate for the reading state accountability test, surpassing Richmond by less than a single percentage point. Compared to the state’s 70.3% pass rate, Petersburg’s rate was 49.6%, according to United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg.

Third grade is where the rubber meets the road for reading. No longer are students learning to read rather they are reading to learn. If a third-grader can read at grade level they are significantly more likely to succeed throughout their schooling years and graduate high school on time.