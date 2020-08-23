Petersburg launches survey for murals honoring athletes at renamed park

The city of Petersburg wants to hear from residents about which athletes from the city should be honored in a mural at the newly renamed Petersburg Legends Historical Park and Nature Sanctuary.
In July, Petersburg City Council voted to rename Lee Memorial Park to Petersburg Legends Historical Park and Nature Sanctuary, as part of nationwide reckoning on race and social injustices that saw Confederate iconography removed from buildings, schools and parks.
The new name seeks to honor the athletic legends from Petersburg who played and trained at the park.
A mural depicting those athletes will be displayed at the entrance of the park.
The survey is available here: https://bit.ly/3l4EZmE
Submissions will be accepted through Thursday.