Petersburg man sentenced to serve 25 years for killing 'wrong' man in misdirected act of retribution

A Petersburg felon was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for fatally shooting a man he mistakenly believed was "protecting" the sister of a man who the defendant assumed had murdered his cousin several weeks earlier.

He used his slain relative's rifle to ambush the wrong man.

After a 2 1/2 hour hearing Thursday in Prince George Circuit Court, Judge Carson E. Saunders Jr. sentenced Markeem K. Moyler, 29, to 48 years in prison with 23 years suspended on his earlier guilty pleas to second-degree murder, felony use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The punishment was above the mid-point of discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which called for Moyler to serve an active prison term of between 17 years and 9 months on the low end, and 29 years and 7 months at the high end. The prosecution sought a punishment at the high end, while the defense argued for a sentence near the low.

Moyler fatally shot Jarrell Najee McElroy, 27, on Oct. 18, 2020, with an RF-15 assault-style rifle that had previously belonged to Moyler's cousin, Kintrez Moyler, who was gunned down in Petersburg on Sept. 24 of that year.

"Because of the facts of the case, I thought it was really important to argue that this is the reason why you don't try and take the law into your own hands, because you can get it really wrong," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John Bateman said.

"You should talk to police, talk to professionals, if you think you know something that would be able to solve the crime - rather than trying to handle it yourself," the prosecutor added.

Bateman said Moyler made several incorrect assumptions about the victim and shot him to death as a result of a "misdirected act of retribution."

Had the case gone to trial, the prosecution's theory would have been that Moyler targeted McElroy in an attempted retribution killing for the murder of Moyler's cousin. "But he got the wrong man," Bateman said.

McElroy was minding his own business and bringing carry-out food back to his girlfriend's Puddledock Place apartment for the couple's lunch when Moyler ambushed him with the rifle. McElroy was shot once, in his upper right arm, but the wound hit an artery and he bled to death.

Several days after Moyler was arrested for McElroy's murder, Moyler's family members created an online streaming event that allowed Moyler to speak with them from jail. In a recorded video of the conversation, Moyler was asked "what the shooting was about."

Moyer responded twice by saying, "You kill my cat, I kill your dog."

Authorities interpreted Moyler's statement to mean, "You kill my cousin, I kill your 'homeboy' or friend," Bateman said.

In a summary of evidence presented at Moyler's plea hearing in December, Bateman said Moyler told detectives after his arrest that his cousin had been killed several weeks earlier in a shooting in Petersburg. Moyler added that the sister of the man he believed fatally shot his cousin lived in Puddledock Place, and a man recently had begun staying in the sister's apartment.

Further, Moyler told detectives that the man staying at the apartment must be providing "protection" for the sister. Moyler's use of the word protection meant that the man staying at the apartment was viewed as a gang member who was staying there to protect the sister, said Bateman.

In reality, the man was McElroy. Moyler knew the woman but didn't realize she had a boyfriend, Bateman said.

Moyler also told police that his aunt - who was the mother of Moyler's cousin killed in Petersburg - was living in Puddledock Place and she had called him the night before the shooting. She told him she had seen "the man" holding a firearm and she was afraid. Moyler said he stayed with his aunt that night and she decided to leave before noon on the following day.

At that point, Moyler said he, his girlfriend and aunt left the apartment, but he first retrieved his deceased cousin's rifle from under a bed for "protection." As the three of them were walking down the steps to a breezeway, Moyler told police he saw a man walk into his view and down a sidewalk.

It was then that Moyler said he heard his aunt say, "That's him," which prompted Moyler to open fire on the man. After the shots, Moyler said both he and the victim ran away, and he tried calling for a ride before being detained by Prince George police officers, who responded to the shooting at 11:53 a.m.

Officers recovered five cartridge casings at the shooting scene, along with several bags of takeout food that McElroy had been carrying when he was shot. In addition, police found the rifle stuffed in a trash can at a nearby residence and a black hoodie matching the description of some clothing worn by the shooter.

One witness to the killing identified Moyler as the shooter, telling police he was carrying a rifle and wearing a black hoodie.

Four months after Moyler shot and killed McElroy, Petersburg police arrested Travis Nicholas, 24, and charged him with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Moyler’s cousin. But the charge was dropped by prosecutors in May 2021, court records show. Jarrell McElroy's girlfriend was Nicholas' sister.