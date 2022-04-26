Petersburg officials discuss gun violence prevention, after recent wave of shootings

Within the last four days, Petersburg police have been at the scene of several shootings in which two men died, another man was injured and four juveniles were injured and sent to the hospital. On Tuesday, Petersburg's Mayor Samuel Parham and Chief of Police Travis Christian addressed the uptick of violent crime plaguing the community.

"We must all work together to stop violent crime before it happens," Parham told reporters Tuesday at a news conference outside the police headquarters.

To do that, Mayor Parham outlined the groundwork of the city's plan to prevent another string of shootings from happening - which includes applying for additional grant funding, enlisting the help of state police, expanding their recreation programs and submitting new ordinances to city council to prevent unwanted crimes from occurring.

What prompted city leaders to step up their crime-prevention efforts was the violent wave of crime in a four-day period, beginning late Friday when police responded to several reports that occurred within hours of each other. The first occurred around 8:44 p.m. near the 1800 block of Crater Road where officers received a call about possible gunfire.

At the scene police said they found a man just east of Crater Road on Fort Manhone Street who’d been struck by gunfire. The victim, Jamar Jones, 30, of Petersburg was taken to a local hospital where he later died. While investigating that scene, dispatchers alerted officers to another shooting about two miles away on Holly Hill Drive where one man and three juveniles were shot and wounded, suffering minor injuries.

Shortly after finishing at Holly Hill Drive, police were dispatched to the west end of the city near the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road for reports of another shooting. At the scene, witnesses told police that another child was taken to a hospital that Friday, after receiving minor injuries.

While Petersburg leaders are looking to curb the recent spate of violence, residents like June Smith say she's seen patterns of violence like this before.

“This is too much,” Smith told The Times-Dispatch in an interview Tuesday. “I want it to stop before it gets to the point where people start retaliating. I’ve lived through this before.”

Smith, 64, is a mother and a grandmother of two young-adults who has lived on Crater Road for more than 40 years. She said she hopes the police are doing everything in their power to arrest the people responsible for causing violence in the community.

“I feel as though by now they should know who's doing what,” Smith said. “This is a great concern for me because I live on Crater Road and that area is really hot right now."

Smith's comments Tuesday came after the latest shooting - in the early morning hours of the previous day when police responded to reports of a shooting about 12:27 a.m. Monday near the 2700 block of Crater Road. At that location, police discovered another shooting victim, Donte Reid, 32 of Chesterfield, dead in a parked vehicle at a Marathon gas station.

“We're going to do everything in our power to get rid of this foolishness in our city,” Christian said, adding that the department is accessing every avenue it can to prevent further gun violence.

Christian and Parham outlined their zero-tolerance approach to the city’s gun violence starting with a $300,000 gun violence prevention grant from the Attorney General’s office, which the department received during the former Attorney General Mark Herring’s tenure.

The city has also started multiple grant applications to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services which could provide funding for additional social workers, mentoring programs and trauma-informed services, according to Christian.

Christian said the police department is also seeking the increased assistance of Virginia State Police to provide extra boots on the ground and increase police presence in areas of the city where violent crime is more prominent.

Major Ron Maxey, deputy director of the state police’s Bureau of Field Operations, told The Times-Dispatch troopers are already conducting additional patrols.

"We can say that right now we do have state police on additional patrols in the city of Petersburg, during daytime and nighttime hours,” Maxey said. “If you're in the city to commit crimes, you should be concerned because we're here, we're going to get the streets safe for everybody in the community.”

In addition to an increased presence from state law enforcement, Christian said the department plans to re-establish its police athletic league program — a mentoring program for athletic youth and young adults.

He said police are also planning to submit a proposal to Petersburg City Council to amend its curfew ordinance, which prohibits anyone below the age of 18 from going outdoors without a parent or guardian between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Christian said he’s hoping to widen curfew as early as the law allows.

“I know that creates heartburn for some people,” he said. “But I would rather see your child inside the home than picking them up off the streets.”

Petersburg also has the support of one of its state senators. Sen. Joe Morrissey said he's working with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office to provide additional resources and support should they be necessary in the future. But Mayor Parham reiterated in his remarks that the city must act now in order to prevent further tragedies.

"As mayor I believe that one life lost is too many," Parham said. "The violence and hatred in our city is not acceptable and must stop now."