Petersburg resident pleads guilty to killing wrong man in a misdirected act of retribution for cousin's slaying

A Petersburg resident pleaded guilty this week to fatally shooting a man he mistakenly believed was “protecting” the sister of a man whom the defendant suspected had killed his cousin in Petersburg several weeks earlier. But he targeted the wrong man.
Markeem K. Moyler, 29, pleaded guilty in Prince George County Circuit Court to second-degree murder, felony use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon in the Oct. 18, 2020, slaying of Jarrell Najee McElroy, 27, who had no connection to the person whom Moyler suspected of killing his cousin, Kintrez Moyler, on Sept. 24 of that year.
McElroy was minding his own business and bringing carry-out food back to his girlfriend’s Puddledock Place Apartments unit for the couple’s lunch when Moyler ambushed him with an RF-15 assault-style rifle, according to evidence. McElroy was struck only once, in his right upper arm, but the round hit an artery and he bled to death.
Moyler “made several assumptions that were incorrect about the victim,” said Prince George Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bateman. Ultimately, McElroy was shot to death as a result of a “misdirected act of retribution,” Bateman said.
“If we had taken this case to trial, our theory of the case would have been that it was an attempted retribution killing for the [murder] of the defendant’s cousin — but he got the wrong guy,” Bateman said.
Several days after Moyler was arrested for the McElroy killing, Moyler’s family members created an online streaming event that allowed Moyler to call them from jail. In a recorded video of the conversation, Moyler was asked “what the shooting was about.”
Moyler responded twice by saying, “You kill my cat, I kill your dog.”
Authorities interpreted Moyler’s statement to mean, “You kill my cousin, I kill your ‘homeboy’ or friend,” Bateman said.
According to the prosecution’s summary of the case, Moyler told detectives after his arrest that his cousin had been killed several weeks earlier in a shooting in Petersburg. Moyler added that the sister of the man he believed fatally shot his cousin lived in Puddledock Place, and that a man recently had begun staying in the sister’s apartment.
Further, Moyler told detectives that the man staying at the apartment must be providing “protection” for the sister. It is believed that Moyler’s use of the word protection meant that the man staying at the apartment was a gang member who was staying there to protect the sister.
In reality, the man was McElroy. Moyler knew the woman but didn’t realize she had a boyfriend, Bateman said.
Moyler also told police that his aunt — who was the mother of Moyler’s cousin killed in Petersburg — was living in Puddledock Place and she had called him the night before the shooting. She told him she had seen “the man” holding a firearm and she was afraid. Moyler said he stayed with his aunt that night until she decided to leave before noon on the following day.
At that point, Moyler said he, his girlfriend and aunt left the apartment, but he first retrieved his deceased cousin’s RF-15 rifle from underneath a bed for protection. As the three of them were walking down the steps to a breezeway, Moyler told police he saw a man walk into his view and down a sidewalk.
It was then that Moyler said he heard his aunt say “That’s him,” which prompted Moyler to open fire on the man. After the shots, Moyler said both he and the victim ran away, and he tried calling for a ride before being detained by Prince George police, who responded to the shooting at 11:53 a.m.
Officers recovered five cartridge casings at the shooting scene, along with several bags of takeout food that McElroy had been carrying when he was shot. In addition, police found the RF-15 rifle stuffed in a trash can at a nearby residence and a black hoodie matching the description of an article of clothing worn by the shooter.
One witness to the killing identified Moyler as the shooter, telling police he was carrying a rifle and wearing a black hoodie.
Moyler’s plea agreement called for him to plead guilty to everything for which he originally was charged, which included a count of second-degree murder, and that prosecutors would not seek an elevated charge of first-degree murder.
Moyler is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12. Discretionary state sentencing guidelines calculated for him calls for Moyler to serve an active prison term of between 17 years and 9 months on the low end and 29 years and 7 months at the high end.
On Feb. 28, Petersburg police arrested Travis Nicholas, 24, and charged him with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Moyler’s cousin. But the charge was withdrawn by prosecutors in May, court records show.
