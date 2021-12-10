Petersburg resident pleads guilty to killing wrong man in a misdirected act of retribution for cousin's slaying

Several days after Moyler was arrested for the McElroy killing, Moyler’s family members created an online streaming event that allowed Moyler to call them from jail. In a recorded video of the conversation, Moyler was asked “what the shooting was about.”

Moyler responded twice by saying, “You kill my cat, I kill your dog.”

Authorities interpreted Moyler’s statement to mean, “You kill my cousin, I kill your ‘homeboy’ or friend,” Bateman said.

According to the prosecution’s summary of the case, Moyler told detectives after his arrest that his cousin had been killed several weeks earlier in a shooting in Petersburg. Moyler added that the sister of the man he believed fatally shot his cousin lived in Puddledock Place, and that a man recently had begun staying in the sister’s apartment.

Further, Moyler told detectives that the man staying at the apartment must be providing “protection” for the sister. It is believed that Moyler’s use of the word protection meant that the man staying at the apartment was a gang member who was staying there to protect the sister.

In reality, the man was McElroy. Moyler knew the woman but didn’t realize she had a boyfriend, Bateman said.