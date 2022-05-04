Petersburg woman, 60, charged with attempted murder after firing multiple shots at city officers

A 60-year-old Petersburg woman has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after authorities said she fired multiple shots at four Petersburg officers after they arrived at a vacant house in support of an officer with the city's building code compliance office.

Police said employees of Petersburg's code compliance office arrived Tuesday at a vacant property in the 700 block of Blick Street to conduct a follow-up inspection.

A code compliance officer observed a woman step onto the front porch of the property and retrieve a gun before walking towards the compliance officer with the firearm, according to the officers. The officer then called for police assistance and four officers arrived and began searching the area for the woman, police said.

At the intersection of St. Mark and Chestnut streets, the officers spotted the woman, who they say they recognized as Denise Townes. As the officers got out of their vehicles to make contact with her, Townes opened fire on the officers before fleeing the area, police said. She was taken into custody shortly after.

No officers were struck by the gunfire and no shots were fired by police.

Townes was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm .

She was being held pending an appearance in Petersburg General District Court.