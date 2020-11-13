Petersburg woman pleads to killing Glen Allen woman, baby, in wrong-way DUI crash on I-95

In an interview at the hospital, Newbill told a trooper that Thomas, her mother, was driving only about 50 mph in the right lane due to the heavy rain. Moments before the crash, Newbill said she told her mother to buckle her seat belt. But before she could do so, Newbill said she saw the headlights coming toward them.

Newbill "stated her mother hit the brakes and used her right arm to hold her back, protecting her, just before being struck by the oncoming vehicle," Chitty said. Newbill's injuries included a severe fracture of her right wrist that required surgery to implant screws and a plate.

MacInnes-Olbash suffered a broken right arm, a broken right rib and internal injuries to her spleen. Her arm fracture required a surgical implant of screws and a plate.

In remarks to the judge, defense attorney John Rockecharlie said McDaniel, the mother of a 12-year-old daughter, had been celebrating her promotion to full-time status as a licensed practical nurse, which included a pay raise and eligibility for health insurance for her and her family.

"She was out celebrating that fact in an area of Chesterfield she was unfamiliar with," Rockecharlie said.