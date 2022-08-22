Pickup driver who went off Powhatan County road dies of injuries

The driver in a single-vehicle crash in Powhatan County crash on Friday has died, police said.
Virginia State Police in a statement Monday said Joseph Rogers Stanley, 81, of Dillwyn, died at VCU Medical Center.
The crash was on Anderson Highway a half mile east of Bell Road on Friday morning.
Stanley was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. The 2017 GMC 1500 pickup he was driving ran off the road to the right and struck a tree, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
