'Picnic in a Parklet': Richmond to install 5 parklets adjacent to restaurants and businesses

In a news briefing with Stoney and Hepp-Buchanan on Tuesday, Alley said officials are hoping that other businesses will see them as a benefit for their community and apply to build them.

City officials said two parklets permits have also been submitted recently apart from the program.

Hepp-Buchanan said Ms Bee's Juice Bar in the Brookland Park area is working with HKS Architects to create a parklet, while nonprofit Art 180 is collaborating with Walter Parks Architects to build its own in Jackson Ward.

Officials said there are no immediate plans to allocate more public funding for parklets. Hepp-Buchanan said Venture Richmond is providing $5,000 to match a Bloomberg Philanthropies grant for the Art 180 parklet project, but has not decided whether it will provide more funding either.

Stoney and others said they expect the pilot will generate more interest in the concept.

"My hope is that it's something we can continue to do," he said." My hope is also that we will see the benefit of this and become interested in sponsoring these parklets themselves."