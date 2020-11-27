Plans for affordable homes in Blackwell on hold; RRHA-owned land still in limbo

“Pending the approval from HUD, RRHA intends to convey the land to our partners,” Fountain said in statement. “Until that approval from HUD, a time frame for disposal has not yet been determined.”

Fountain said she did not know why HUD had not yet signed off on the plans, but RRHA was going through a “routine application review process, which always takes some time.”

A HUD spokesperson said the federal agency was in contact with RRHA this month about additional information it needed before it could approve the plans.

Frustration over the stalled project led one member of the board to raise questions about its status at a real estate committee meeting held earlier this month.

Barrett Hardiman, who the Richmond City Council appointed to the RRHA Board in July, questioned why staff had not shared more about the delay, or a new timeline for delivering on the previously approved plans.

A lack of information was impeding the board’s ability to provide oversight, Hardiman said.

“At this point, I can’t say that anywhere near enough information is flowing through this board to make qualified decisions. It’s just not.” He added later: “The board needs to be, at the very least, informed when changes are made to actions that were taken and why those changes were made.”