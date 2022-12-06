Plant Zero closing in Manchester, apartments going in, local artists scramble to find space

Plant Zero, an arts center that housed artist studios, an event space and a café in Manchester for many years, is closing its doors on Dec. 31.

The building is being torn down and will be redeveloped into a 7-story, 240-unit apartment building from Fountainhead Real Estate Development. The working title for the project is PZ1.

“We plan on breaking ground early next year,” Tom Papa, a principal at Fountainhead, said. “It will have wonderful amenities, including a business center, a beautiful pool with community space and a gym.”

After many years of a leaking roof and other system failures, Papa said that the building had reached the “end of its useful life. There was no way to patch it and make it safe. The quote was in the millions of dollars.”

Fountainhead’s Papa has developed many projects in the area, including the 14-story South Falls tower which opened in 2020, a six-story apartment building called The Hydro, and The Box on Decatur Street apartments, which is still under construction, among others.

Artworks, the pioneering art gallery and art studio space at 320 Hull Street, which is connected to the Plant Zero space, will remain.

Glenda Kotchish, the owner of Art Works, purchased the building in 2003. Art Works has four galleries and 82 artist studios. The gallery replaced its roof already and has its own water meters and sprinkler system. The gallery will be adding walls to keep its space intact.

“We’ve been working with architects. We hope to make the transition as seamless as possible,” Kotchish said. “We were one of the first to open [in Manchester]. It was a warehouse wasteland at the time. Now it’s a neighborhood.”

Papa credits Kotchish and Art Works with creating the idea for Plant Zero as an arts center almost 20 years ago.

He said that at the time, the American Tobacco building was closing down and there was a flood of displaced artists.

“Jim Ukrop called me up. He said, ‘Can you help these artists find a place?’ We started working with Glenda at Art Works, she was leading the charge [to move to Manchester]. Then MeadWestvaco announced they were leaving Richmond. We ended up buying all three city blocks. That was the beginning. Glenda had this great vision and willingness to jump in.”

Kotchish said that she's known for several years that Plant Zero would be developed. "We were asked if we wanted to have an exit plan. But we're not ready. We like it here. We came here on purpose," she said.

Artspace Gallery also operated a gallery space in Plant Zero for 16 years, but in 2020, the gallery began to look in earnest for a new space due to deteriorating conditions in the building and lack of parking in the neighborhood.

“The building is very old and there was no way to fix the leaks,” Dana Frostick, a spokesperson for Artspace, said.

Artspace was without a home for a year, before finding a permanent home at the Stratford Hill shopping center at 2833-A Hathaway Road.

“We’ve more than tripled our membership,” Frostick said of the new location.

Studio Two Three, the arts center and printmaking studio currently located in Scott’s Addition, recently announced that it is buying the Dogtown Dance building in Manchester at West 15th and Bainbridge streets. The listing price was $1.8 million. Studio Two Three is planning to transform the 15,000-square-foot building into a printmaking studio, open artists workspace and individual studios for artists.

"I've known that Plant Zero is closing for some time,” Ashley Hawkins, executive director of Studio Two Three, said. “Though this loss of artist studio space is a shame, I am hopeful that Studio Two Three's relocation to Manchester as well as the growing artist presence along the Hull Street corridor will be able to fill any void left by Plant Zero's closure.”

"We worked with all of the artists and timed the closing of Plant Zero around the needs of the artists," Papa said.

“[Manchester] didn’t bloom into an arts district like we hoped it would,” Art Works’ Kotchish said. “The only arts we had was Plant Zero and us. But now that Studio Two Three bought Dogtown Dance, that’s more than we had before. We have seen increased foot traffic. Back in the day, we might not see anybody on a Sunday. But now we stay busy Saturdays and Sundays. We have a lot going on here. Hopefully some small galleries will open up and down the street and [the neighborhood will] become even better.”

***

Is Richmond becoming unaffordable for the arts?

While it may have been expected that Plant Zero would make way for more apartments in the booming neighborhood of Manchester, it raises the question, is Richmond becoming unaffordable for artists?

Heather Bailey, owner of Host of Sparrows Aerial Circus, is one of the former Plant Zero artists who found herself scrambling to find new studio space.

“We knew it was coming. The roof leaked all the time. It damaged my costumes and my mats,” Bailey said.

Finding affordable space as an artist has always been a struggle, she said, but now, it feels almost impossible.

In the Richmond area, rents are up an estimated 5.3% year over year, and up 26.9% since March 2020, according to data from Apartment List. In comparison, New York City rents are only up 12.5% since March 2020.

Median rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in the city of Richmond was $1,056 a month in January 2020. In November 2022, it was $1,347. Similar spikes can be seen in Chesterfield over the same time period, which went up from $1,230 to $1,622, and in Henrico, which went from $1,102 to $1,445.

Bailey found commercial space for Host of Sparrows at 97 Manchester Road at The Hydro, another Fountainhead project, and was able to work out a lease with the landlord since commercial tenants have also been hard to find, she said. She tapped into several grant programs to make the move and also worked with Storefront for Community Design to make the space suit her needs – for instance, she needs very high ceilings to practice.

“I’m paying at least six times what I was paying before in rent. And now I have to pay utilities and Internet. I signed a 5-year lease. I don’t know if I can make it work,” she said.

To make ends meet, she has increased her workload and is now working seven days a week. “I don’t perform anymore. I can’t afford it. I can’t afford to do my art,” she said.

Frostick, who works with Artspace Gallery, is also a mixed-media artist. She had a studio at Plant Zero when Artspace was located there. She moved her studio to Scott’s Addition and got pushed out by development. Then she moved to a space near Top Golf on Westwood Ave., but lost it again when the owner wanted to redevelop the space.

“Now I’m building a studio in my backyard. I’m tired of renting and being forced out,” she said. “Luckily, I have the room. I had to bite the bullet.”

“It’s sad that Plant Zero is changing, but it’s very typical. It was expected. That’s how things happen everywhere. You see it in New York and everywhere else. New areas get developed by arts organizations and make them popular. Then facilities increase the rent and artists get displaced,” she said.

It’s been called “the SoHo effect,” named after New York’s legendary SoHo district which was populated by artists in the 1970s, before luxury apartments and trendy restaurants moved in, raised the rents and artists moved out.

“Many areas of Richmond are going through versions of the SoHo effect,” Parker Galore, a local artist and a member of the Richmond Arts District Board of Directors, said.

“I don't know all the solutions, but there's got to be a rent relief. We are rapidly losing our authentic outlets and platforms, buildings that once housed a ton of studio spaces are now one bedroom apartments that rent out for $1300-plus per month.

“If actual support isn't given to the creative individuals and communities who make Richmond the unique ‘jewel of the South’ magnet it has been, then we'll be just be a cautionary tale like Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, where the heart and soul of what made those cities once inspirational places to live-work-create have been decimated,” he said.

“I don't think it's too late yet. Richmond's got a fervor and spunk most places don't have, but if some bigger moves aren't made you'll have a mass exodus of creatives,” Parker said.