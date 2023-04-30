Eyes wide with wonder, Beau Jenkins, 2, watched iridescent bubbles dance in the forecourt of the Children’s Museum of Richmond, oblivious to the drizzle.

“Can you have more fun than rain and bubbles?” said a smiling Dan Jenkins, watching his son on Sunday.

The rain pushed the museum’s first “I See Me Play in RVA” outreach event — the museum is hoping to make the free event an annual one — indoors.

Dozens of orange-shirted volunteers scrambled to set up stations in the museum lobby, where children could draw, make music, build and, better yet, shake their constructions into pieces.

What did they like best?

Ava Riley, 6, pointed to the stack of painted cardboard boxes she had set up to make a mini-skyscraper taller than she was, and smiled.

She had to stand on tiptoes to place the top box — not as easy as it looks, since an earlier effort failed and required so much head-bent concentration that her yellow plastic hard hat fell off.

Sage Allen, with a favorite doll perched in a chest carrier and a xylophone hammer in each hand, liked making music best.

Jackson Leshin, 7, teamed up with younger brother Dennis to see if he could build something strong enough to withstand a mini-earthquake.

While other pairs worked nearby with wooden blocks, Jackson put together a low-lying, well-trussed building of brightly colored tubes and spheres. Dennis manned the buttons that make the table Jackson's building sat on shake and shimmy.

There were three buttons for simulating varying intensities of mini-earthquakes.

Jackson's building made it through all three.

Christina Ho liked best the two-station project of making a flower picture. It started with a printed outline of a flower pot, stalk and circle, on which children pasted green paper cutouts shaped like leaves and bright cutouts for petals.

Her mom, Jia Wang, carried another favorite: a folded cardboard box, small enough to fit on her palm, to serve as both a piggybank and a playful lesson about financial literacy.

And in a sense, that was the point, said museum director of development Sarah Moseley.

The idea was that play — and especially play with easy-to-make items like the piggybank or the glitter-filled bottles volunteer Sarah Patterson was showing Bryce Youmans — was a way of growing and learning and building, Moseley said.

There were places to learn about healthy eating and making art.

There were story times with local authors like Ashley Hewitt and Amanda Lynch. There was cloth to weave and songs to hear; resources to learn about, like the local library, the museum's book bank and a program to prepare little ones for school; and tip sheets for caregivers.

“And the big thing is to have fun,” Moseley said.