Plummeting reading scores 'a call to action' for Henrico County's Achievable Dream Academy, which is slated to expand

The graduation track record, which now is at 100%, and the school’s atmosphere immediately drew drew him in. Nelson said he became concerned by the calls to close Henrico’s academy, instead of giving the school a chance to grow and mature.

"If you know you have some schools that are struggling then you need to throw up a code red and hands need to be on deck,” Nelson said. “This school is 90% minority kids and mainly free and reduced lunch if we can provide them the support we should.”

According to state data, about nine in 10 Highland Springs students are Black and about 4 in 5 are economically disadvantaged, a rough gauge of poverty.

During the November School Board meeting when test scores and reading levels were discussed, Highland Springs Principal Shawnya Tolliver said a significant amount of her students live with trauma. The school isn’t only helping students academically but socially and emotionally. Teachers and staff develop strong relationships with their students to help them make progress with problem-solving and trauma.

“I know my students are growing, I know they are growing,” Tolliver said. “Looking at [reading] numbers like this it doesn’t show you how far a child has gone if they were already behind.” Tolliver was not made available for an interview.