Plunky & Oneness to headline 2nd Street Festival

The 2nd Street Festival will return in-person this fall with headliner Plunky & Oneness.

The 2nd Street festival, which has celebrated the rich culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood for over 30 years, will take place Oct. 2-3 in Jackson Ward.

Headliner Plunky & Oneness will take the stage Oct. 2. Other artists are scheduled to performed over the two-day event.

The Afro-jazz funk group was founded by native Richmonder J. Plunky Branch, a saxophonist, songwriter and producer. Branch is known to be the vanguard of Afro-centric jazz, funk, R&B, house music and go-go for over 50 years.

Branch is a beloved musician in Richmond, said Sharon Bassard, Venture Richmond’s events manager, and is excited to have Plunky & Oneness headline the festival.

With his band Plunky & Oneness, Branch has appeared in concert with some of the biggest names in Black music, such as Patti Labelle, Ray Charles, Earth Wind & Fire, Frankie Beverly & Maze, LL Cool J and Chuck Brown. He wrote “2nd Street Jaunt,” a song used in TV commercials to promote the 2019 festival.