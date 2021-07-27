Plunky & Oneness to headline 2nd Street Festival

The 2nd Street Festival will return in-person this fall with headliner Plunky & Oneness.
The 2nd Street festival, which has celebrated the rich culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood for over 30 years, will take place Oct. 2-3 in Jackson Ward.
Headliner Plunky & Oneness will take the stage Oct. 2. Other artists are scheduled to performed over the two-day event.
The Afro-jazz funk group was founded by native Richmonder J. Plunky Branch, a saxophonist, songwriter and producer. Branch is known to be the vanguard of Afro-centric jazz, funk, R&B, house music and go-go for over 50 years.
Branch is a beloved musician in Richmond, said Sharon Bassard, Venture Richmond’s events manager, and is excited to have Plunky & Oneness headline the festival.
With his band Plunky & Oneness, Branch has appeared in concert with some of the biggest names in Black music, such as Patti Labelle, Ray Charles, Earth Wind & Fire, Frankie Beverly & Maze, LL Cool J and Chuck Brown. He wrote “2nd Street Jaunt,” a song used in TV commercials to promote the 2019 festival.
Branch is a two-time recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Fellowships and was appointed to the Governor’s Task Force for the Promotion of the Arts in Virginia in 2017. Throughout his career, he has also served as an administrator, lecturer and teacher.
The 2nd Street Festival, hosted by Venture Richmond, is a free annual celebration that spans two days, featuring live musical entertainment, food vendors, a marketplace and an Artists Row for people to shop as well as activities for kids in a Kidz Zone.
“This is a festival that a lot of people come back to, year after year to meet up with family and friends,” Bassard said, and attendees should expect to partake in the popular activities back in Jackson Ward after last year’s virtual event.
Information on the 2nd Street Festival, including additional music performances, will be announced later as the organizers continue to monitor state guidelines and COVID-19 protocols for outdoor gatherings.
For up-to-date information, visit https://venturerichmond.com/our-events/2nd-street-festival-2020/
