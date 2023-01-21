Poe Museum celebrates two birthdays

Celebrating two birthdays should be more than a one-day affair, so the Poe Museum kicked off three days of festivities to mark the 214th birthday of Edgar Allan Poe and the museum’s own century mark.

“I just love Poe,” said Janna Liggan, a New York transplant to Richmond, explaining why she attended the Poe Museum event on Saturday.

“I started with poetry; when I was little, I didn’t like poetry and then I read ‘The Bells,’” she said, smiling as she remembered the lines about sleigh bells jingling under stars “seem to twinkle/With a crystalline delight” as the bells were “Keeping time, time, time/In a sort of Runic rhyme/To the tintinabulation that so musically wells/From the bells, bells, bells, bells.”

“Now, I write poetry,” Liggan said.

Opening the birthday celebration, Sara Crocoll Smith, author of the horror novel “The Haunting of Orchard Hill,” urged the several dozen attendees “to build upon his work by viewing it through our own souls,” echoing one of Poe’s last essays in which he said art comes down to perceiving nature “through the veil of the soul.”

Edgar Allan Poe, 1809-1849, tapped readers’ fascination with the macabre and the gothic with short stories including “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Fall of the House of Usher” and “The Pit and the Pendulum.”

His poems, including “Annabel Lee” and “The Raven,” are icons of American romantic literature.

He was born in Boston but was taken in as a 2-year-old toddler by a wealthy Richmond merchant after his actor father abandoned the family and his mother died.

Poe’s struggle to support himself by writing took him to several cities.

His Richmond roots include the years between when his foster family, the Allans, took him as a 2-year-old until they moved to Britain when he was 6. The family, with Poe, returned to Richmond when he was 11.

After Smith opened the celebration, The Coldharts theater group performed a two-person musical about pre-teen Poe in his first year at an English boarding school.

Poe attended the University of Virginia for one year as a 17-year-old but, oppressed by gambling debts, dropped out.

After a short time in Boston, and four years as an enlisted soldier and West Point cadet – he was dismissed for gross neglect of duty – he supported himself as a writer and editor.

He died and is buried in Baltimore.

The Poe Museum traces its roots to 1906, when James H. Whitty, a collector of Poe memorabilia, along with other Richmond literati, organized a campaign to create a Richmond memorial to Poe.

By 1922, this effort had evolved into the museum in the Old Stone House on East Main Street, the oldest residential building still standing in the city.

The festivities there continue Sunday with a kid-focused series of readings and a visit by Poe’s mother, Eliza, with performer Debbie Phillips sharing highlights of Eliza Poe’s short but adventurous life.

Children’s book author and illustrator Phillip Hilliker will host an interactive monster illustration activity, Adele Gardner will offer a short reading of her poetry, and Richmond-based magician Hunter Rhodes will perform a one-hour magic show.

On Monday, at the Dominion Energy Center, R.L. Stine, author of the Goosebumps series of children’s books, and Nnedi Okorafor, a writer whose works include the novel “Who Fears Death” and the graphic novel “Black Panther: Long Live the King,” will discuss how Poe’s works still influence the world today.