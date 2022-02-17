 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police are still investigating the death of a Richmond man shot on his birthday

Richmond Police Detectives are still investigating the death of Andrew Gary, a 33-year-old Richmonder who was shot and killed on his birthday in 2020.

Gary's family released a photo of him Thursday, in hopes the public will come forward with tips and more details about his death.

On July 28 at 12:03 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near the 900 block of North 31st Street.

At the scene, officers discovered Gary outside an apartment complex, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics from the Richmond Ambulance Authority provided medical treatment for Gary, but the gunshot proved fatal; he died at the scene.

Detectives say Gary was with a group of friends when he was shot by someone standing nearby a building in the complex. Police believe the shooting is connected to a shooting at the same location two weeks prior which claimed the lives of a 15-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call Detective Nathaniel Reese at at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Anonymous tips can also be made via the P3 Tips smartphone app.

