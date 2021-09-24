Police arrest 8 in connection to alleged hazing death of VCU student Adam Oakes

Richmond police have arrested eight people and indicted 11 in their investigation of the death of Adam Oakes, a VCU student who died at a fraternity party in February, police said Friday. Oakes's family says he was hazed to death with alcohol.

Police provided no other information immediately, including the identities of those arrested and the charges they face.

Oakes was a 19-year-old freshman at VCU when he attended a party on West Clay Street thrown by the Delta Chi fraternity. Oakes was a new member, and that night he was to meet his "big brother," his family said.

Oakes was given a 40-shot bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey, his family said, and he was told to drink.

Partygoers found him on the floor the next morning, and he was declared dead on the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Oakes died of alcohol poisoning.

"The past seven months have been agonizing for our family," Courtney White, Oakes' cousin, said in a statement. "This is the first time these young men have been held accountable for their historically toxic and destructive traditions, manipulation of the VCU disciplinary systems and for Adam's death."