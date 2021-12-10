Police arrest VSU student in fatal shooting of fellow student at University Apartments at Ettrick

A Virginia State University student was arrested Friday and charged with murder in last Sunday's fatal shooting of another VSU student at the University Apartments at Ettrick, where the suspect lived. Police said a dispute between the two young men led to the shooting.
Isaac K. Amissah Jr., 21, a VSU student living in University Apartments, surrendered to police Friday. He also was charged with using a firearm in the slaying of Daniel N. Wharton, 19, a VSU student from Alexandria. Wharton lived in student housing on the VSU campus, police said.
Police said they had obtained warrants for Amissah's arrest on Monday, but he left the Ettrick area after the shooting. Police said he's from the Northern Virginia area.
Chesterfield police Sgt. Rod Brown said a disagreement between Amissah and Wharton led to the shooting. Because the incident remains under investigation, Brown declined to describe the nature of the dispute but said it wasn't a long-standing disagreement.
"I think it was more spontaneous than anything else," Brown said. "I don't think they had an issue with each other prior to this situation."
"I can't get into what led to the shooting," Brown added. "I would just say they were not living in the same dorm, they were both VSU students and they might of knew of each other but they were not friends. It was just a dispute that got out of hand — and sorry to say you see two young men's lives affected by it. It's just a sad situation that should have never happened."
Police were called shortly before 8 p.m. last Sunday for a report of a shooting at University Apartments in the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Drive in Chesterfield, which is near the VSU campus.
Responding officers located a man, later identified as Wharton, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died about 2 1/2 hours later at a local hospital. Wharton was a freshman majoring in computer engineering.
Police earlier said there was no event or gathering of people at University Apartments that preceded the shooting. VSU President Makola M. Abdullah said earlier this week in a statement that VSU was "devastated and deeply saddened" by Wharton's killing. "This is a tragedy in every sense of the word," he said.
Abdullah said at the time that VSU police believed the shooting was an isolated incident.
More than eight years ago, another VSU student was fatally shot at the same apartment complex when a dispute erupted among several of the 30 to 40 young partygoers during a late-night gathering on Nov. 21, 2013. Erick N. Wilkins Jr., 22, was an unintended victim and was shot in the back when he tried to keep a physical confrontation from escalating.
Bryan W. Williams Jr. of Chester was convicted of second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in Wilkins' death. Williams was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.
Amissah is being held without bond in the Chesterfield Jail pending an appearance in Chesterfield General District Court.
Police are continuing their investigation and urged anyone with information to contact them (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.
