Police arrest VSU student in fatal shooting of fellow student at University Apartments at Ettrick

A Virginia State University student was arrested Friday and charged with murder in last Sunday's fatal shooting of another VSU student at the University Apartments at Ettrick, where the suspect lived. Police said a dispute between the two young men led to the shooting.

Isaac K. Amissah Jr., 21, a VSU student living in University Apartments, surrendered to police Friday. He also was charged with using a firearm in the slaying of Daniel N. Wharton, 19, a VSU student from Alexandria. Wharton lived in student housing on the VSU campus, police said.

Police said they had obtained warrants for Amissah's arrest on Monday, but he left the Ettrick area after the shooting. Police said he's from the Northern Virginia area.

Chesterfield police Sgt. Rod Brown said a disagreement between Amissah and Wharton led to the shooting. Because the incident remains under investigation, Brown declined to describe the nature of the dispute but said it wasn't a long-standing disagreement.

"I think it was more spontaneous than anything else," Brown said. "I don't think they had an issue with each other prior to this situation."