Police ID man found fatally shot in wooded area near Rollingwood Apartments in Chesterfield

A man found fatally shot Tuesday in a wooded area adjacent to the Rollingwood Apartments in Chesterfield County has been identified as Kyshawn T. Johnson, 18, of Richmond, police said late Friday afternoon.

Police responded about 8:15 p.m. to multiple calls of gunfire and upon arrival determined a fatal shooting had occurred in the 3300 block of Tanners Way in the Rollingwood complex. The apartments are south of Walmsley Boulevard and to the west of Chippenham Parkway.

Johnson, who lived in he 2100 block of S. Penmore Road in Richmond, was found deceased at the scene.

Police have not disclosed any additional details but said Friday their investigation is continuing. The killing is Chesterfield’s third homicide this year.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

Tips also can be provided though the P3 Tips app.