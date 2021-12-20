Police identify 22-year-old Henrico man killed in Sunday's crash on I-95 in Richmond

The Virginia State Police on Monday identified a Henrico County man killed in Sunday's crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Richmond.

Belmir Alic, 22, was stepping out of a car that had crashed while he was driving it, when it was hit by another vehicle.

At 1:55 a.m., state police responded to the crash near mile marker 74. Authorities say a Nissan Sentra traveling south on I-95 ran off the left side of the highway, struck a barrier at the 74 mile marker, and stopped in the left travel lane.

Alic, the driver of the Nissan and its only occupant, was stepping out of the crashed car when it was hit by a southbound Dodge Journey, police said.

The impact knocked Alic into the left and center travel lanes where he was struck by a southbound Hyundai Tucson. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, a 22-year-old Richmond woman, was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.