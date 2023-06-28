Police identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred a few blocks from the driver's Chesterfield County residence.

Gregory R. Delfyette, 33, lost control of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala around 3:58 p.m. Tuesday while driving north by the 400 block of Ruthers Road, according to Chesterfield police. The Impala left the roadway and struck a tree.

Delfyette, who lived on the 800 block of Ruthers Road, was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.