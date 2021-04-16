Police identify Kilmarnock man as victim of Monday crash on I-295 in Hanover

State police have identified the victim of Monday’s fatal crash on Interstate 295 in Hanover County as 60-year-old Julian A. Ritch of Kilmarnock.

Police said Ritch was traveling in a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis at low speed due to a tire blowout. As he proceeded north on I-295, his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck about 9:14 a.m. at the 37 mile marker.

After striking the Mercury, the pickup traveled into the median and struck a tree. Due to the impact of the crash, the Mercury veered into the right lane and came to rest sideways, police said.

Ritch, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. The driver of the pickup, Juan R. Sanabia, 29, of Bethesda, Md., was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.