Chesterfield County police on Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred Monday night in Chesterfield as Shane A. Birkhead, 25, of Chesterfield.

Police said Birkhead was driving a 2005 Honda Civic north on the 7200 block of Beach Road at around 9:09 p.m. Monday when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2018 Subaru Forester, which was traveling south. Birkhead was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Forester was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers as 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

