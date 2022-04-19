Police identify man killed in Monday crash in Chesterfield's Winterpock area

A man killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Chesterfield County's Winterpock area was identified by police as 51-year-old Edgardo J. Feliciano.

Police said their investigation indicates that Feliciano was fatally injured after the driver of a Toyota T100 pickup veered off the 11800 block of Black Road to the right and over-corrected his steering, causing the pickup to cross the center line and strike Feliciano's 2008 Nissan Maxima, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Both drivers were taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Feliciano, who lived in the 16200 block of River Road, later died.

The scene of the 4:23 p.m. crash is between Winterpock and River roads in far western Chesterfield.

No charges have been filed but Chesterfield police said the wreck remains under investigation. The driver of the pickup was not identified.