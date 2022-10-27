Police identify Richmond man found fatally shot outside Chamberlayne Avenue apartment

A Richmond man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday night outside an apartment on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of shots fired and a person being shot. Upon arrival, police found a man — later identified as Wayne — in a courtyard of an apartment building. He was down, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.