Police identify Richmond man found fatally shot outside Chamberlayne Avenue apartment

A Richmond man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday night outside an apartment on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Killed was Ronnell Wayne, 30, police said.

Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of shots fired and a person being shot. Upon arrival, police found a man — later identified as Wayne — in a courtyard of an apartment building. He was down, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police urged anyone with information about the killing to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

