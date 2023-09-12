Richmond police on Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal Sunday morning crash on Hull Street as Jairo Vargas, 31, of Chester.

Officers responded to the 00 block of Hull Street at around 2:01 a.m. Sunday for the report of a crash, police said. At the scene, police located Vargas' vehicle, which had been traveling southbound across the 14th Street bridge before leaving the roadway and striking an embankment.

Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. It is not clear whether he was wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to call Richmond Police Department Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at 804-646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

