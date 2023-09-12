Richmond police on Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal Sunday morning crash on Hull Street as Jairo Vargas, 31, of Chester.
Officers responded to the 00 block of Hull Street at around 2:01 a.m. Sunday for the report of a crash, police said. At the scene, police located Vargas' vehicle, which had been traveling southbound across the 14th Street bridge before leaving the roadway and striking an embankment.
Vargas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. It is not clear whether he was wearing a seatbelt.
Anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to call Richmond Police Department Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at 804-646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.
From the Archives: Beer in Richmond
In May 1934, workers from G. Krueger Brewing Co. transported beer barrels on West Broad Street in Richmond. The company, which was founded in Newark, N.J., joined the American Can Co. in 1934 to experiment with putting beer in a can, and Krueger chose Richmond as test market. In 1935, it sold the first can of beer in history in Richmond, and many breweries soon followed suit.
09-06-1933 (cutline): Norman Brown, 23, drank fifteen bottles of 3.2 beer in one brief sitting...he raised an eyebrow at the word intoxication.
In July 1933, a group of Richmonders enjoyed lunch and lager at a local establishment. Virginia lawmakers were close to legalizing some beer sales as the Prohibition era was nearing its end.
03-14-1958 (cutline): New picnic-sized beer barrels, just one-quarter the old-fashioned size are going on the market. The barrels are made of stainless streel, designed not to require a tar pitching like wooden barrels and not to put like aluminum barrels. They have a capacity of 7 1/4 gallons.
In October 1976, Ronald J. Roller of Petersburg posed with his beer can collection, which totaled almost 1,300 after 18 years of collecting. He conservatively valued the trove at $5,000. Roller held two of his prized pieces: a 1934 Old Milwaukee can and a gallon can/dispenser of Gettelman.
04-07-1981 (cutline): Thomas M. Gresk is Brand Manager for Pabst Milwaukee Firm will sell Furstenberg in U.S. Richmond will become the third metropolitan area in the country to sample Furstenberg beer, a German import that is being introduced by the Pabst Brewing Co. of Milwaukee.
10-31-1983 (cutline): J.W. Phillips & Sons Distributor at 923 N. Meadow Street.
A 1952 image of shoppers going through the checkout line at Lafayette Foodland, located at 1007 Lafayette St. The next year, the store, which opened in 1940, published a legal notice in The Times-Dispatch that it would apply for a state license to sell beer.
