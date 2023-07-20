The drowning death of a 2-year-old boy in Chesterfield remains under investigation, police said Thursday.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Cogbill Road at about 7:10 p.m. on July 11 for a report of a possible drowning. Officers were told that the boy was unresponsive in a pond.

Police said relatives removed the child from the pond and performed CPR on him. Officers assisted with CPR at the scene until rescue personnel arrived.

The child was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

