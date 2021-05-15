Police investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield

From staff reports
One person is dead after a car struck a tree on Friday night in Chesterfield County.
Police are still investigating the crash that happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Old Stage Road, which is near Chester.
Police said a 2003 Honda sedan was heading north on Old Stage Road when it veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver died at the scene. The victim's name is being withheld until family can be notified.
Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.