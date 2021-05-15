Police investigating fatal crash in Chesterfield

One person is dead after a car struck a tree on Friday night in Chesterfield County.

Police are still investigating the crash that happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Old Stage Road, which is near Chester.

Police said a 2003 Honda sedan was heading north on Old Stage Road when it veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver died at the scene. The victim's name is being withheld until family can be notified.