Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Louisa County on Thursday.

Police said that Samantha Chisolm, 32, of Louisa, lost control of her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse on James Madison Highway due to wet road conditions. The Traverse overcorrected and spun into oncoming traffic, where it struck a 2006 white Chevrolet work van traveling in the opposite direction.

Chisolm succumbed to her injuries at the scene, according to police. Two juveniles that were in the Traverse were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries. All three occupants of the Traverse were wearing seat belts.

The driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet work van were treated for minor injuries at the scene. Both were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.