Chesterfield County police are investigating a drowning Sunday.

Police were called at 6:07 p.m. to help rescue personnel in the Swift Creek Reservoir in the 5700 block of Promontory Pointe Road.

“Responding officers learned an adult male had gone into the water and went under without coming back to the surface,” police said in a statement.

Chesterfield fire and emergency medical workers were on the scene Sunday night conducting what police said was a recovery operation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251.