Police: Man shot and wounded by Henrico police after firing at officers executing search warrant

A man who fired shots at Henrico County police officers as they were executing a search warrant was shot and critically injured late Wednesday after the officers returned fire, Henrico police said Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. as the officers were preparing to enter a home with a search warrant in the 300 block of Crawford Street.

During the approach to the residence, shots were fired by a suspect, and as the shots were fired, officers discharged their weapons, police said.

The suspect was struck by the gunfire. Henrico Fire & EMS paramedics already were on scene as part of the operation and were able to render emergency medical aid to the man. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The officers were not injured in the shooting. Police did not disclose how many officers fired their weapons.

Police closed Crawford Street between the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Delmont Street to process the scene and continue their investigation of the incident.

The department's Officer-Involved Investigations Team investigates all officer-involved shootings. The officers who discharged their firearms have been placed on administrative assignment during the investigation.