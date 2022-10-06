Police release name of motorcycle driver killed in Chesterfield crash

Chesterfield police on Thursday released the name of the motorcycle driver killed in a crash at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Nathan C. Lysinger, 21, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police in a statement said he was driving northbound on Courthouse Road when a 2012 Toyota Camry turned from Dakins Drive. The 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle struck the Camry.

Police said the investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.