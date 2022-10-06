 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police release name of motorcycle driver killed in Chesterfield crash

Chesterfield police on Thursday released the name of the motorcycle driver killed in a crash at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Nathan C. Lysinger, 21, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police in a statement said he was driving northbound on Courthouse Road when a 2012 Toyota Camry turned from Dakins Drive. The 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle struck the Camry.

Police said the investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

