Police release name of motorcycle driver killed in Chesterfield crash

Chesterfield police on Thursday released the name of the motorcycle driver killed in a crash at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Nathan C. Lysinger, 21, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police in a statement said he was driving northbound on Courthouse Road when a 2012 Toyota Camry turned from Dakins Drive. The 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle struck the Camry.
Police said the investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
