Police say Georgia man was killed in exchange of gunfire with another man inside room at Holiday Inn Express in Chesterfield

Police have identified an Atlanta man as the victim of a shooting Monday in which he traded gunfire with another man inside a room at the Holiday Inn Express at 8710 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.

Markendrick T. Davis, 22, of the 3200 block of Verdant Drive in Atlanta, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:05 a.m. shooting. The other man, whom police have not identified, was taken to an a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Although the investigation is continuing, police said they believe the two men shot each other during an altercation in a hotel room.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.