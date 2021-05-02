Police seek homicide suspect after Henrico man killed and woman wounded by gunfire in Chesterfield

Authorities are asking the public to help them locate a homicide suspect after a Henrico County man was killed and a woman wounded by gunfire early Sunday morning in Chesterfield County.

The Chesterfield police are looking for Willie G. Williams III, 32, of the 4400 block of Waldor Drive in Richmond. He is charged with first-degree murder, breaking and entering with intent to commit murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police said additional charges are pending.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the police were summoned to the area of the 7800 block of Provincetown Drive for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The male victim, William A. Simpson IV, 27, of 3700 block of King and Queen Drive in Henrico, has died from his injuries.