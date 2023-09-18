Henrico County police are seeking information on interactions community members have had with Deontae Marquel Winston, 33, and Katoya Brown, 35, both of Crewe,
who are facing charges in connection with a homicide that occurred on West Broad Street in Henrico on Sept. 5.
Detective believe Winston and Brown may have been seen in parking lots and shopping areas across the Richmond metro area. Some witnesses have reported they were harassed by the two suspects, police said.
Officers previously responded to the 11100 block of West Broad Street in Henrico at around 8:48 p.m. on Sept. 5 for the report of the shooting. Police said Winston and Brown were outside of a business when there was an argument and a person — later identified as Julian Leshon McClenny, 30, of Drewryville — was fatally shot.
Winston and Brown face second-degree murder charges.
Anyone who may have witnessed or experienced Winston and Brown harassing community members is asked to call Detective Lozak of the Henrico police at 804-501-5588.
Recognize these places? 26 photos from The Times-Dispatch archives
In June 1946, 3,000 Shriners staged a parade downtown as part of the 60th anniversary celebration for Richmond’s ACCA Temple. Nearly 300 candidates for admission to the temple were present for induction rites at the event. Here, the Richmond Guard of Honor marched in the parade.
Times-Dispatch
In September 1953, Eleanor Roosevelt, acting as the first woman delegate to the United Nations, spoke to an estimated 5,000 people at the Mosque (now Altria Theater) in Richmond. Her talk covered the work of the U.N., and she took hundreds of questions from the audience.
Staff
This February 1940 image shows the cornerstone-laying ceremony for the new state library on Capitol Street near the Executive Mansion. The art-deco building was the library’s third location – it moved to its fourth and current site, at 800 E. Broad St., in 1997.
RTD Staff
In February 1944, a group of Lakeside air raid wardens rolled bandages for the Red Cross at the Hatcher Memorial Church on Dumbarton Road in Henrico County. During World War II, the sight of women in overalls doing what traditionally had been men’s jobs had grown familiar. And while the reverse was less common, the military’s need for surgical dressings prompted these men to help answer the call. They had taken first-aid courses, too.
Times-Dispatch
In March 1946, British wartime leader Winston Churchill’s trip to America included an address to the General Assembly. He waved to a crowd that waited in the rain to see him as his motorcade came through Capitol Square in Richmond.
Times-Dispatch
This April 1946 image shows members of the Girl Reserve Club at Maggie Walker High School in Richmond. Club activities included drama, knitting, glass painting, embroidery and sewing. From left were Laura Belle Manning, Marie Spurlock, Eloise Taylor and Gladys Claxton.
Times-Dispatch
In January 1948, a worker cleared snow from the Capitol Square walkways in downtown Richmond. The George Washington Equestrian Monument is in the background.
Staff photo
In March 1949, high water on Dock Street in downtown Richmond followed a brief flood that caused no damage. The James River crested at 13.1 feet during the afternoon but receded by 5 feet within hours.
Colognori
On Oct. 12, 1958, just before 2 p.m., a rare triple railroad crossing was organized in Richmond. Officials of the Southern, Seaboard, and Chesapeake and Ohio railroads arranged for trains to cross simultaneously -- a staging they had done previously in 1911, 1926 and 1949. The event lured local and out-of-town rail enthusiasts.
Staff
In October 1954, Hurricane Hazel swept through Richmond and left its mark on the old Trinity Methodist Church on Church Hill. The steeple of the church, which by then was occupied by New Light Baptist Church, lost its top 25 feet. Despite pre-storm efforts to raise funds to restore the nearly 90-year-old spire, the hurricane damage was insurmountable, and the entire steeple was removed in 1955.
Staff
In January 1956, Virginia Union University basketball players listened to coach Tom Harris. From left are Junius Pretty, Steve Gwin, Carl Smith, Carl Draper and Ronald Bressant.
Staff
In January 1958, U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts was in Richmond to speak to the Woman’s Club about foreign policy with Russia. Douglas Southall Freeman’s widow, Inez, was president of the club and had a chance to visit with Kennedy.
Richmond Crawford Jr.
In May 1952, Richmond police Sgt. R.J. Primm made final adjustments to the pocketbook of policewoman Thelma Wilkinson, who was preparing for her first shift. The pocketbook was an important piece of the uniform, as it concealed a first-aid kit.
Staff
This February 1953 image shows East Main Street near 10th Street in downtown Richmond, with Rao’s Restaurant on the corner at left.
Staff
In May 1950, Willie Bradby (left) and Pamunkey Chief Tecumseh Deerfoot Cook checked a shad net on their reservation in King William County. The tribe had a profitable year from fishing, so it made a donation to the Richmond Memorial Hospital building fund in memory of tribe member Charles Bush, who had been killed in World War II. The chief noted that sick tribe members were treated at Richmond hospitals, so the Pamunkey wanted to help the construction effort.
RTD Staff
In April 1963, Laura Vietor was recognized for her longtime nursing work at Sheltering Arms Hospital in Richmond. She was awarded the Elizabeth D. Gibble Volunteer of the Year Award for her many years of service, which included full-time volunteer nursing even after retiring at age 65.
Joseph Colognori
In November 1961, Gov.-elect Albertis S. Harrison Jr. sat with wife Lacey (right) and daughter Toni. In a profile about the rising first family of Virginia, the three shared that they enjoyed playing bridge together, and Toni said she liked playing golf with her father while quizzing him about political affairs.
Staff photo
04-11-1965: New Ancarrow Ramp--Newton Ancarrow opened his boat launching facility on the James River at the foot of Maury St. this week as white perch and hickory shad anglers sought a Richmond access to the river. The 250-foot launching ramp is 42 feet wide. It is lighted and will be open 24 hours per day.
Max Ailor
In March 1966, mailroom workers prepared bundles of papers for the delivery trucks at Richmond Newspapers Inc. on Grace Street downtown. Today, the Richmond Times-Dispatch pressroom and mailroom are located in Hanover County.
Staff photo
In May 1967, Old City Hall in Richmond was the backdrop for the ceremonial groundbreaking for a new City Hall building. The Gothic Revival structure at 10th and Broad streets was completed in the 1890s. The new, 21-story building was completed in 1971 and was Richmond’s tallest building for several years.
Don Pennell
In January 1966, Richmond Airport featured a new white fence that stretched 5,000 feet along U.S. Route 60 at the airport’s entrance in Henrico County. The $3,000 project was aimed at roadside beautification and runway security: The fence was expected to discourage spectators from walking across the airfield to watch takeoffs and landings.
Staff photo
Rev. Goodwin Douglas marches at Farmville. He is pastor of Beulah A.M.E. Church.
Times-Dispatch
Tennis star Arthur Ashe Jr. admired his Eastern Grass Court Championship trophy at his home on Aug. 10, 1964. He was the sixth-ranked amateur in the nation that year and beat established players such as Dennis Ralston and Clark Graebner en route to the title.
MICHAEL O'NEIL
In August 1969, Main Street Station in downtown Richmond sparkled in the floodwaters left by Hurricane Camille. The James River peaked at 28.6 feet in the storm.
Bill Lane
In July 1948, Vincent K. Bass said goodbye to “Old 912,” an electric trolley car that had been in service in Richmond for nearly 40 years. Bass, a streetcar conductor for 42 years, was reluctantly learning to drive a bus – the following year, the city introduced a bus system to replace the streetcars. A contractor purchased this streetcar; the owner said he might use some of it for storage or as bunking quarters for some employees.
Staff Photo
In November 1951, the Virginia Teachers Association, an organization of black educators, held its annual convention at Virginia Union University in Richmond. Exhibits included one promoting the “Booker T. Washington Birthplace Memorial.” To help fund the purchase of the famed educator’s birthplace in Franklin County, commemorative U.S. half-dollar coins were minted between 1946 and 1951 to appeal to collectors. In 1956 – 100 years after his birth – the site was designated the Booker T. Washington National Monument.
Richmond Crawford Jr.