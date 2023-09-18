Henrico County police are seeking information on interactions community members have had with Deontae Marquel Winston, 33, and Katoya Brown, 35, both of Crewe, who are facing charges in connection with a homicide that occurred on West Broad Street in Henrico on Sept. 5.

Detective believe Winston and Brown may have been seen in parking lots and shopping areas across the Richmond metro area. Some witnesses have reported they were harassed by the two suspects, police said.

Officers previously responded to the 11100 block of West Broad Street in Henrico at around 8:48 p.m. on Sept. 5 for the report of the shooting. Police said Winston and Brown were outside of a business when there was an argument and a person — later identified as Julian Leshon McClenny, 30, of Drewryville — was fatally shot.

Winston and Brown face second-degree murder charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed or experienced Winston and Brown harassing community members is asked to call Detective Lozak of the Henrico police at 804-501-5588.

