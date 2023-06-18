A spokesperson for the Henrico County Police Division says officers have surrounded a residence in an attempt to arrest a man wanted on a series of serious charges on Sunday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the 4200 block of Fayette Circle at approximately 2 p.m. to serve a warrant to a man wanted out of Portsmouth, police said. When officers arrived at the door, they encountered the man who they said refused their commands and shut the door.

Additional information about the man and his charges was not available, but because of their serious nature, officers formed a perimeter around the house to prevent him from escaping and are waiting on additional resources.

The scene was active as of 5 p.m., and officers have closed off several blocks of the surrounding neighborhood. Local residents are asked to stay clear of the area and remain indoors until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.