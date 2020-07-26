UPDATED, 1:20 a.m.: The Richmond Fire Department responded to the Chipotle Mexican Grill on the 800 block of W. Grace St. early Sunday morning where flames could be seen coming from the front of the restaurant.
Its windows were completely shattered, as were the windows at almost every surrounding storefront and building on W. Grace Street, as protesters continued to march through downtown Richmond and The Fan.
Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Richmond police tweeted a video of an officer extinguishing a mattress that was set on fire in the middle of Cary Street in The Fan.
RPD also tweeted an image of batteries, rocks and other objects they say were thrown at police officers outside their headquarters "that prompted an Unlawful Assembly being declared."
Earlier story:
The Richmond Police Department declared an unlawful assembly just after 11 p.m. Saturday night as hundreds of protesters gathered outside its downtown headquarters on West Grace Street.
Shortly after that declaration, and after some protesters shattered windows of city dump trucks used to block off the area around the RPD headquarters and set one of them on fire, police deployed chemical agents and flash bangs to disperse the crowd of more than 200.
After police secured the scene, fire crews put out the burning dump truck.
The scene outside of police headquarters was immediately tense as the crowd arrived, with some protesters taunting officers and seemingly trying to goad them into action.
A reporter from the Richmond Times-Dispatch and one from the Commonwealth Times were nearly detained in the aftermath at RPD headquarters. Both were running from the scene after being disoriented by the flash bangs and chemical agents that were used, when they stopped in a parking lot and were surrounded by more than five police officers. Officers forced them against a wall and bound their hands behind their back while they repeatedly identified themselves as working press and showed state-issued press badges. They were eventually released.
Hundreds of protesters left out of Monroe Park just after 9:30 p.m. and marched through downtown before heading to the RPD building.
The march continued around the Fan after the crowd was dispersed from RPD headquarters.
Word of Saturday night's protest had been widely circulated on social media in the days leading up to it, with some aggressive language against police and federal government in a flyer made by a group saying it stood in support of the people protesting in Portland, Ore. The flyer also insinuated doing damage during the protest.
The flyer and march was not organized by the Black youth who’ve been at the forefront of Richmond’s protests, which have continued for nearly 60 straight days.
Police and protesters squared off outside the RPD headquarters on Grace Street on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
"The flyer and march was not organized by the Black youth who’ve been at the forefront" No because black people know how to protest. This is the same white trash who've been junking up the city. I don't think that chemical agents & flash pots are enough for them. They need something much more.
