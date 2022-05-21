Politicians, other groups jump into action in an attempt to assist with baby formula shortage

Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough, of the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, said the hospital is fielding more and more calls from desperate parents trying to locate baby formula, as store shelves are stripped bare due to supply chain shortages and manufacturing troubles.

“This is really impacting all infants who are relying on formula for one reason or another,” said Kimbrough, the hospital’s medical director of the mother-infant unit.

At the federal level, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up infant formula production domestically, and for supplies to flow to the U.S. from overseas. The U.S. House of Representatives also passed the Access to Baby Formula Act — a $28 million emergency spending bill — Tuesday to address the shortage of infant formula in the United States.

Virginia lawmakers Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner joined 28 other senators urging formula manufacturers to increase production.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a statement on the formula shortage saying that his administration remains engaged with industry leaders on their production capabilities, and that the Virginia Department of Heath is working to ensure that there are adequate supplies of baby formula statewide.

“Additionally, my administration has asked the FDA to utilize all resources to get the U.S. plant back into production as quickly as possible. Simply put, acquiring baby formula shouldn’t be a challenge in the United States,” said Youngkin.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released a letter advocating that a state of emergency be declared which would trigger protections against price gouging and potentially expand options for WIC families in Virginia. Stoney also announced that Richmond would be working with the Robins Foundation and Urban Baby Beginnings to invest $45,000 toward supporting WIC families.

“I cannot think of a greater emergency than the inability for families to feed their babies,” Stoney told reporters during his weekly news conference on Monday.

At the local level, family and childcare advocates such as Emily Griffey — chief policy officer for Voices for Virginia’s Children — said she’s worried about the slow response from state and federal government thus far and hopes a solution is found quickly.

“From Voices’ perspective, I am worried about parents’ access to formula and the slow and tenuous nature of the policy response,” Griffey wrote in an email. “We started seeing retail shortages back in February and it’s taken several months to get widespread attention.”

Griffey added that her organization is particularly worried about families participating in the WIC programs, but there’s still time for the Virginia General Assembly to improve the commonwealth’s childcare needs.

“There’s still time for Virginia to do something because they haven’t sorted out the budget yet,” Graffiti said. “So they could include those parent relief payments in the final budget deal, and they could include their refundable earned income tax credit for future years … we want to see lawmakers in Virginia to step up.”

Until parents receive that much needed relief, doctors such as Kimbrough advise parents to follow VDH’s guidelines on what to do if you can’t find formula in stores, avoid hoarding and check in with your pediatrician for the best source of information as the U.S. endures this crisis.

“This needs to be at the top-of-mind for our folks who are in public policy at the state level and national level to help get our babies what they need,” said Kimbrough.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6340 Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.