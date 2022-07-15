Popularity of baby vaccines is low, but it’s higher in Virginia than other states

About 21,000 babies and toddlers in Virginia have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the three weeks since the shots were made available. That’s not a high number – it’s almost 5% of the state population for tots ages 4 and younger.

But it’s better than the national average, which reached 2% this week.

The low numbers reflect the trepidation of parents waiting to see how the shots perform, the relatively few babies and toddlers who develop severe illness and a general sense of disregard for the more than two-year-old pandemic – despite rising hospitalizations and the emergence of the BA.5 variant.

"It is low," said Christy Gray, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator. "But there are reasons, and we did anticipate it would be a lower uptake."

On the other side of the equation are parents who are quickly signing up their kids for shots and analyzing the pros and cons of Moderna and Pfizer. Pediatricians are largely choosing Pfizer for its familiarity, but some parents are chasing down doses of the faster-immunizing Moderna.

So far, roughly 400,000 babies and toddlers in the U.S. have received a COVID shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's about 2% of the 19.5 million American children under the age of 5.

And it's well below the 1 in 5 parents who told a Kaiser Family Foundation poll they would vaccinate their children immediately.

But it’s been only three weeks, and the number of vaccinated babies is growing. At clinics offered by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, every clinic has operated at capacity, a spokesperson said.

Vaccination rate is lowest in school-age kids

Based on the vaccination rate of other age groups, the number of babies and toddlers getting shots might remain low. The vaccination rate of elementary school-age children is lower than every other age group in Virginia.

Among kids and young adults ages 12 to 34, the vaccination rate is fairly consistent, between 76% and 79% have gotten at least one shot. For kids ages 5 to 11, there’s a steep drop off. Only 45% of them have gotten one shot or more.

There are a few factors at play here. Children and young adults are less likely to develop severe disease from a COVID infection, and vaccines for kids haven’t been available as long.

But parents who think their kids are somehow protected from hospitalization are wrong. In the past 13 weeks, as subvariants of omicron have spread through the state, more children ages 0 to 9 have been hospitalized than adolescents and teens ages 10 to 19.

COVID is still hitting the oldest in society the hardest. The vast majority of recent hospitalizations in Virginia – 82% – were for patients ages 50 and up.

When you look at hospital patients below the age of 50, there isn’t a big difference between the number of kids and young adults. There have been 78 patients in their 40s and 59 patients under the age of 10.

Omicron and its subvariants have disproportionately affected younger kids, who are less vaccinated or not vaccinated, said Dr. Mark Grabill, a pediatrician with Pediatric Associates of Richmond. The populace is less likely to participate in prevention measures such as masking and the state health department no longer recommends masks in schools, day cares and summer camps.

“Masks came off, and things seemed to resume back to normal,” Grabill said.

The type of illness kids are developing has changed with recent variants, too, Grabill said. Lately, kids have displayed flu-like symptoms – fevers up to 104 degrees, fatigue, body aches, nose symptoms, cough and a sore throat. A few have been hospitalized with breathing issues.

That’s a change from earlier in the pandemic when cold-like symptoms, including congestion and cough, were more common. The BA.5 variant has been blamed for the current uptick in hospitalizations in the state and across the country. Many of the infected were previously vaccinated.

While kids have been hospitalized at rates similar to young adults, kids haven’t died at the same rate. There have been eight COVID deaths in the state in the past three months among patients in their 40s. Among kids 0 to 9, there’s been one. Deaths from COVID have been relatively low since the original omicron wave ended in February.

Across all age groups, interest in vaccination has been low this year. There was a jump in April when second boosters were authorized, but overall, many young people are unwilling to get the shot. According to a recent poll by Morning Consult, 27% of adults ages 18 to 34 have no plans to get a vaccine, which is higher than other age groups.

Among parents who have babies and toddlers, these individuals are more likely to wait and see how vaccine distribution goes before signing up their own kids, Grabill said.

"I think parents are understandably hesitant," Grabill said. "But I think we have really good data from the trials to show it’s a safe vaccine, and we’re recommending it when parents come into our office."

While vaccinated adults are still catching the BA.5 subvariant this summer, experts say the baby vaccines are good at warding off severe disease.

There are other simple reasons why some parents haven’t signed up. Some haven’t found the time in the first three weeks, and others are still planning out the shot schedule. Moderna recipients get two doses four weeks apart, and Pfizer recipients receive two doses three weeks apart and a third shot eight weeks after the second. And some parents may not be aware of baby vaccines yet.

It’s hard to say how Virginia compares with other states, as state-by-state data is still hard to find. North Carolina and Maryland have not yet published their vaccination numbers for kids under 5.

Some parents seek Moderna

For the first time, parents have a choice of which vaccine to give their children. Before June, Pfizer was the only shot approved for kids ages 5 to 17.

For some parents, Moderna is the shot of choice. At the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, where more than 330 tots have been vaccinated, more parents have requested Moderna than Pfizer, a spokesperson said.

That might be because more pediatricians ordered Pfizer shots, making them easier to access across the state. Many pediatricians ordered Pfizer because they had been offering it to older kids for months, and their employees were accustomed to the storage and delivery procedures. As of Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health has ordered roughly 82,000 Pfizer vaccines and 57,000 Moderna vaccines, a spokesperson for the department said.

Another reason parents are seeking Moderna is because the regimen requires just two shots four weeks apart. Recipients of Pfizer receive two doses three weeks apart and a third dose eight weeks after the second.

To get her 4 1/2–year-old son immunized with Moderna, Henrico resident Sarah Reyes carpooled with a friend and drove to Charlottesville. They had been unable to find an availability for Moderna shots in town that fit her schedule. On the state health department's website for finding vaccines, Reyes located a pediatrician's office, Piedmont Pediatrics, that had Moderna shots available on a Saturday.

“I wanted the two shots and to be done,” Reyes said.

Getting her son, Evan, vaccinated means he won’t have to quarantine from day care every time he is exposed to someone with the virus. While day cares have implemented different policies, Reyes’ daycare asks for unvaccinated children to quarantine after an exposure. Vaccinated children can continue attending but might be asked to take a test.

Plenty of parents have been happy to take either shot, said Grabill, the pediatrician. His office requested Pfizer, and most parents he’s seen haven’t expressed a preference for one shot or the other. Experts recommend both Pfizer and Moderna.

Kids who are prone to developing fevers may better suited for Pfizer, Grabill said. In trials, about one in six children developed a fever of 100.4 degrees or more.

Megan Fuller of Midlothian signed up her 14-month-old twin sons for a Moderna vaccine trial, where they will receive two shots of a modified vaccine designed specifically for the omicron variant. Moderna could eventually recommend a third shot for all its baby and toddler vaccine recipients.

To Fuller, Moderna was the better choice, not only because of the faster immunity, but because of the starts and stops that slowed Pfizer’s path to approval. Last year, Pfizer planned just two shots for its baby vaccine, but the results fell short of expectation, the company said. In February, rollout of the shot was delayed, and a third dose was added.

“I just have more confidence in Moderna,” Fuller said. “It feels like Pfizer has had a lot of back and forth.”