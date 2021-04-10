PopUp Market at The Diamond makes its debut, featuring local creators and artists

Natalie Bullano took a few steps back from the display table, took off her mask and demonstrated how the jeweled chain attached to the mask kept it hanging around her neck — and also doubled as a fashionable necklace.

The mask jewelry, as she calls these items, are among the products she's selling now as an independent jeweler. Her company, Sorella Designs, was among the dozens of vendors in the parking lot Saturday at The Diamond as part of the first PopUp Market at The Diamond.

The free market, put on by River City Festivals, will be held every Saturday through the summer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, and will feature all sorts of artisans and vendors — selling lotions and skin care products, custom woodwork and signs, paintings, plants, children's toys, homemade baked goods and more. The market also features food trucks and local craft beer.

Bullano said she started making her own jewelry after being laid off last year from a national jewelry retailer because of the pandemic. In addition to the mask jewelry, which can be adapted for use with sunglasses, she also makes earrings.

Supporting small businesses like Sorella Designs is the purpose behind the markets, said River City Festivals CEO Brian Sullivan, "and the way that we do that is by creating opportunities for them to help themselves."