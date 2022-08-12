Portion of Riverside Drive to close for project

The 7000 block of Riverside Drive in the Stratford Hills area of Richmond will be closed 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 15-17 for a project.
A crane will be placing boulders and stone at 7475 Riverside Drive.
Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.
The 7000 block of Riverside Drive in the Stratford Hills area of Richmond will be closed 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 15-17 for a project.
A crane will be placing boulders and stone at 7475 Riverside Drive.
Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.