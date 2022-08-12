 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portion of Riverside Drive to close for project

The 7000 block of Riverside Drive in the Stratford Hills area of Richmond will be closed 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 15-17 for a project. 

WHO: City of Richmond Department of Public Works (https://twitter.com/DPW_RichmondVA) WHAT: Street Closure WHEN: Monday, August 15 through Wednesday, August 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. WHERE: in the 4th Voter District • Road Closure on 7000 block of Riverside Drive BACKGROUND: The area listed above will be closed to allow a crane to place boulders and stone at 7475 Riverside Drive. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic ###

A crane will be placing boulders and stone at 7475 Riverside Drive. 

Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.

