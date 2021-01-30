Portrait artist Louis Briel dies at 75

Briel’s posthumous portrait of Carol Burnett’s daughter Carrie Hamilton hangs in the Carrie Hamilton Theatre at The Pasadena Playhouse in California. For a while, Briel split his time between Los Angeles and Richmond.

After the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, Briel, then a sophomore at Hampden-Sydney College, went home on Christmas break and painted a portrait of the slain president that he presented to Robert F. Kennedy the following spring. In an interview for a July 2015 story, Briel recalled shaking Robert Kennedy’s hand and joked that he didn’t wash the hand for a week.

In a follow-up interview in December 2015, Briel offered closure to the JFK portrait story. He had long wondered what became of the portrait. The answer came in an out-of-the-blue call from a Washington D.C.-area property manager who told Briel he had rescued the painting, which had been destined for the dump after being removed from the home of a man moving into a nursing home. The painting was repaired and now resides at the Esther Atkinson Museum at Hampden-Sydney College, where it will be part of an upcoming exhibit that will open near the beginning of February.

“It’s always good when mysteries get solved,” Briel said in 2015. “I always like to know where my paintings end up. They’re sort of like children that run away from home.”