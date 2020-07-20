After six years of operating a temporary transfer plaza on North Ninth Street, GRTC officials say another interim move may be afoot.
The city is considering a new $350 million development proposal in part of the footprint of the failed Navy Hill project, which would boot the hub from its home outside of Richmond’s Department of Social Services.
In separate presentations to the GRTC board of directors and a Richmond City Council subcommittee on Tuesday, GRTC CEO Julie Timm said she wants the city’s help devising plans for a potential move as well as a permanent location after a more than two-decade search. She called for a joint task force.
If the transit company were to work without the city, the public transit company would need to buy land and build the transfer center alone with the limited state and federal funding it gets for capital projects.
“That’s not an option for us,” Timm said in the GRTC board meeting. “We need to do these things in partnership.”
The temporary transfer plaza currently serves 13 bus lines on evenings and weekends and five routes during the day. The plaza is basically an extended sidewalk with a few benches, bus shelters and bays. The transit company imagined that it would be settled there for a few years when it opened in 2014.
The Navy Hill project, a $1.5 billion downtown redevelopment plan the City Council rejected five months ago, contemplated establishing a permanent plaza on Leigh Street between Eighth and Ninth streets. In June, the City Council endorsed Mayor Levar Stoney’s request to designate the city-owned Public Safety Building at 510 N. 10th Street as surplus property in order to make way for tax-producing redevelopment.
Leonard Sledge, director of economic development for the city, said the mayor’s administration is in negotiations with Capital City Partners, the development firm that helped pitch the Navy Hill plan. The firm offered $3.17 million for the property. The majority of the development would be devoted to new office and medical space.
Sledge did not say when the city anticipates to close the deal or if the development proposal includes designs for a new GRTC transfer plaza.
An estimate for what a new plaza might cost was not given Tuesday.
“Administrative staff will discuss all proposed business terms including community benefits with City Council first before presenting them to Capital City Partners,” Sledge said in an email. “With regards to relocating the temporary GRTC transfer station, administrative staff has started the dialogue with GRTC staff to work towards a solution for a temporary and permanent downtown transfer station.”
Timm and GRTC board Chairman Ben Campbell said the anticipated redevelopment would likely force the transit company to move the transfer station.
City officials in Tuesday’s council committee meeting did not offer any specific comments on Timm’s suggestion that a new temporary plaza could rise on a parking lot between Fourth and Fifth streets or along the street somewhere in the same vicinity downtown.
Council member Ellen Robertson said Timm’s comments would be relayed to the rest of the City Council and discussed with the mayor’s administration.
Even before the end of the Navy Hill project, GRTC officials were unsure whether their agency could afford the development costs and rental payments for the new transfer plaza.
Now with the COVID-19 pandemic constraining local municipal budgets, Timm said Tuesday that GRTC is staring down a potential $26.1 million budget shortfall in the 2021-2022 fiscal year if its $32 million emergency federal aid funding for this year is not renewed and local funding remains level.
The $73.9 million budget the GRTC board of directors approved last month includes a $13.6 million reserve, but does not include fare revenue collection through June 30, 2021. Prior to the suspension of fares in March, GRTC expected to make $7.4 million in fare revenue in the fiscal year that began July 1.
Timm said GRTC would need to make up the anticipated budget shortfall in its budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year by either bringing back fares or securing additional funding from the city and neighboring localities.
Beyond balancing the budget and the transfer station, though, GRTC officials are also setting their sights on service expansions and improvements in the coming years. After the creation of new routes in the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield over the last two years, the transit agency is still mapping out other routes and planning to purchase larger buses to improve passenger capacity on its new Pulse bus rapid-transit line.
Campbell said it will be important to ensure the money is spent on improving bus service that confronts what he characterized as a pattern of racial discrimination limiting bus access in Richmond-area suburbs.
“We cannot not address it,” he said. “We have serious remediation work to do.”
