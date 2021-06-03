Powhatan boy, 13, dies of injuries in May 23 crash that killed his 17-year-old sister

A 13-year-old Powhatan County boy died Tuesday of injuries he sustained in a May 23 crash on U.S. 60 in Powhatan that killed his 17-year-old sister, who was driving, state police confirmed Thursday.

State police declined to identify the boy because he was an underage passenger.

He was the brother of Mackenzie T. Morelle, 17, who died at the scene of the crash after the vehicle she was driving ran off U.S. 60 and struck a tree about three-tenths of a mile east of state Route 634 (Stavemill Road).

Police identified Mackenzie Morelle on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said Mackenzie Morelle was driving a Toyota sedan east on U.S. 60 when it ran off the road to the left, re-entered the highway, and then ran off the road to the right. The vehicle then veered off the road to the left, overturned and struck a tree about 1:06 p.m.

Morelle's brother sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he died Tuesday.

Police said both MacKenzie and her brother were wearing seat belts. The investigation is ongoing.